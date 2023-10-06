Cincinnati Shroder fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 46-13 win over Miamisburg Dayton Christian at Miamisburg Dayton Christian High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Miamisburg Dayton Christian and Cincinnati Shroder faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cincinnati Shroder High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Miamisburg Dayton Christian faced off against Peebles and Cincinnati Shroder took on Cincinnati College Prep on Sept. 23 at Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy.

