Dayton Northridge rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Troy Christian 40-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Troy Christian started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Dayton Northridge at the end of the first quarter.

The Polar Bears’ offense pulled in front for a 28-7 lead over the Eagles at the intermission.

Dayton Northridge jumped to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Polar Bears got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Dayton Northridge and Troy Christian played in a 34-0 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Troy Christian faced off against De Graff Riverside.

