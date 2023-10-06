Cincinnati Hills Christian topped St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42-35 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Last season, St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Hills Christian squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at St Bernard Roger Bacon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Hills Christian faced off against Norwood and St Bernard Roger Bacon took on Cincinnati North College Hill on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati North College Hill High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.