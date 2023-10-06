Blanchester controlled the action to earn an impressive 54-33 win against Bethel-Tate on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Blanchester moved in front of Bethel-Tate 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Blanchester breathed fire to a 42-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats chalked up this decision in spite of the Tigers’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Blanchester and Bethel-Tate faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Bethel-Tate High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Blanchester faced off against Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Bethel-Tate took on Sabina East Clinton on Sept. 22 at Bethel-Tate High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.