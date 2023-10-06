Cortland Lakeview fought back from a slow start and rolled to 28-14 win over Hubbard on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Hubbard showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Cortland Lakeview as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Eagles with a 14-7 lead over the Bulldogs heading into the second quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Bulldogs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 28-14 scoring margin.

The last time Hubbard and Cortland Lakeview played in a 22-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cortland Lakeview faced off against Girard and Hubbard took on Struthers on Sept. 22 at Struthers High School.

