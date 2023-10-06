Conneaut finally found a way to top Ashtabula Edgewood 27-24 for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Ashtabula Edgewood started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over Conneaut at the end of the first quarter.

The Spartans kept a 20-17 intermission margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Spartans and the Warriors each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Conneaut faced off on Aug. 18, 2022 at Ashtabula Edgewood High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Conneaut faced off against Jefferson and Ashtabula Edgewood took on Geneva on Sept. 22 at Geneva High School.

