Clarksville Clinton-Massie rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 63-14 win over Mt. Orab Western Brown at Clarksville Clinton-Massie High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against Wilmington and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Batavia on Sept. 22 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.