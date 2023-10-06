Batavia pushed past New Richmond for a 52-34 win during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Batavia jumped in front of New Richmond 21-12 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 42-26 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Batavia steamrolled to a 45-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions closed the lead with an 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, New Richmond and Batavia faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at New Richmond High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Batavia faced off against Mt Orab Western Brown and New Richmond took on Goshen on Sept. 22 at New Richmond High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.