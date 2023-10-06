Dayton Chaminade-Julienne raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-7 win over Dayton Carroll at Dayton Carroll High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne opened with a 14-0 advantage over Dayton Carroll through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 35-7 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

The last time Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Dayton Carroll played in a 45-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dayton Carroll faced off against Kettering Alter and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Franklin Bishop Fenwick on Sept. 28 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

