Columbus Hamilton Township shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 35-14 win over Baltimore Liberty Union during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Baltimore Liberty Union started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Columbus Hamilton Township at the end of the first quarter.

The Rangers kept a 22-7 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

Columbus Hamilton Township stormed to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Hamilton Township and Baltimore Liberty Union faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Columbus Hamilton Township High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Baltimore Liberty Union faced off against Circleville Logan Elm and Columbus Hamilton Township took on Amanda-Clearcreek on Sept. 22 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

