Columbus East posted a narrow 22-16 win over Columbus Beechcroft for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Columbus East opened with an 8-0 advantage over Columbus Beechcroft through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Cougars with a 16-14 lead over the Tigers heading into the second quarter.

Columbus East broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-16 lead over Columbus Beechcroft.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus East played in a 27-12 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 22, Columbus Beechcroft squared off with Columbus Linden-Mckinley in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.