Canfield rolled past Parma Heights Holy Name for a comfortable 42-9 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Canfield and Parma Heights Holy Name played in a 38-21 game on Nov. 25, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 22, Canfield squared off with Dover in a football game.

