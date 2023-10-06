Cincinnati Withrow recorded a big victory over Cincinnati Aiken 46-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 26-6 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Cincinnati Withrow charged to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Aiken faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Aiken High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Aiken took on Cincinnati Woodward on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Woodward High School.

