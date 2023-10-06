Columbus Walnut Ridge rolled past Columbus Eastmoor for a comfortable 44-19 victory for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Eastmoor Academy on Oct. 6.

Columbus Walnut Ridge opened with a 22-13 advantage over Columbus Eastmoor through the first quarter.

The Scots’ offense darted in front for a 28-13 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Columbus Walnut Ridge stormed to a 36-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Scots held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Eastmoor and Columbus Walnut Ridge squared off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Eastmoor faced off against Columbus Briggs and Columbus Walnut Ridge took on Columbus Marion-Franklin on Sept. 22 at Columbus Marion-Franklin High School.

