Columbus Franklin Heights pushed past Columbus Worthington Kilbourne for a 34-14 win for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Franklin Heights High on Oct. 6.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Columbus Franklin Heights and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne were both scoreless.

The Falcons’ offense steamrolled in front for a 26-0 lead over the Wolves at the intermission.

Columbus Franklin Heights breathed fire to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Wolves’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Franklin Heights faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne took on Delaware Hayes on Sept. 22 at Delaware Hayes High School.

