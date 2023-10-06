Canal Winchester dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 35-14 win over Westerville South at Canal Winchester High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Westerville South, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Canal Winchester through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians kept a 21-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Canal Winchester thundered to a 35-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Westerville South and Canal Winchester faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Westerville South High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Canal Winchester faced off against Dublin Scioto and Westerville South took on Westerville North on Sept. 22 at Westerville South High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.