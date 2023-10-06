Chagrin Falls Kenston topped Painesville Riverside 36-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Beavers moved ahead by earning a 28-14 advantage over the Bombers at the end of the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed Painesville Riverside with a 35-21 lead over Chagrin Falls Kenston heading into the third quarter.

The Bombers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Beavers.

The last time Painesville Riverside and Chagrin Falls Kenston played in a 42-25 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Chardon and Painesville Riverside took on Willoughby South on Sept. 22 at Painesville Riverside High School.

