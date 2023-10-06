Cleveland John Hay raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-12 win over Cleveland Rhodes in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cleveland John Hay and Cleveland Rhodes faced off on Sept. 17, 2022 at Cleveland John Hay High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Cleveland John Hay squared off with Cleveland Glenville in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.