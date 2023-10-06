Akron Hoban handed Cleveland Glenville a tough 28-16 loss on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Akron Hoban a 21-8 lead over Cleveland Glenville.

The Knights opened a huge 28-8 gap over the Tarblooders at the intermission.

Cleveland Glenville fought back in the third quarter to make it 28-16.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

