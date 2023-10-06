A swift early pace pushed Cincinnati Anderson past Cincinnati West Clermont Friday 50-5 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati West Clermont and Cincinnati Anderson squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Anderson took on Cincinnati Winton Woods on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Anderson High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.