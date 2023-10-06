Cincinnati Taft’s defense throttled Cincinnati Western Hills, resulting in a 61-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

The last time Cincinnati Taft and Cincinnati Western Hills played in a 41-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Cincinnati Taft faced off against Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Western Hills took on Cincinnati Hughes on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Western Hills High School.

