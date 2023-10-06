Cincinnati St. Xavier overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 24-13 win over Cincinnati La Salle at Cincinnati St. Xavier High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati La Salle showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 10-7 advantage over Cincinnati St. Xavier as the first quarter ended.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

A 17-3 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Bombers’ defeat of the Lancers.

Last season, Cincinnati St Xavier and Cincinnati La Salle squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Cincinnati Elder and Cincinnati La Salle took on Cincinnati Moeller on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.