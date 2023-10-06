Cincinnati Sycamore handed Mason a tough 21-10 loss for an Ohio high school football victory at Mason High on Oct. 6.

Cincinnati Sycamore opened with a 7-3 advantage over Mason through the first quarter.

The Aviators registered a 14-3 advantage at halftime over the Comets.

Cincinnati Sycamore and Mason each scored in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Mason and Cincinnati Sycamore squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Mason High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mason faced off against Middletown and Cincinnati Sycamore took on West Chester Lakota West on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Sycamore High School.

