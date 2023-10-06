Cincinnati Oak Hills finally found a way to top Fairfield 35-28 during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Fairfield showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Oak Hills as the first quarter ended.

Neither team had the advantage with the score stuck at 21-21 as the third quarter started.

Fairfield moved ahead by earning a 28-21 advantage over Cincinnati Oak Hills at the end of the third quarter.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Highlanders were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Fairfield and Cincinnati Oak Hills squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Cincinnati Oak Hills High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Oak Hills faced off against Cincinnati Princeton and Fairfield took on Hamilton on Sept. 22 at Hamilton High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.