Clayton Northmont topped Springboro 31-24 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Clayton Northmont moved in front of Springboro 6-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Thunderbolts opened a colossal 19-3 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Springboro tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 25-10 in the third quarter.

The Panthers outpointed the Thunderbolts 14-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Springboro and Clayton Northmont played in a 41-17 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Springboro faced off against Dayton Centerville.

