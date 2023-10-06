Dayton Centerville finally found a way to top Springfield 24-16 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Springfield started on steady ground by forging a 16-7 lead over Dayton Centerville at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats darted a meager margin over the Elks as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Dayton Centerville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-16 lead over Springfield.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Springfield and Dayton Centerville played in a 42-14 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Springfield faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Dayton Centerville took on Springboro on Sept. 22 at Dayton Centerville High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.