Cincinnati Purcell Marian rolled past Norwood for a comfortable 53-6 victory on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

The last time Cincinnati Purcell Marian and Norwood played in a 35-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Norwood faced off against Cincinnati Hills Christian and Cincinnati Purcell Marian took on Cincinnati Summit Country Day on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

