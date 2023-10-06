Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit’s defense throttled Chardon NDCL, resulting in a 34-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Chardon NDCL faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Chardon NDCL squared off with Warren Howland in a football game.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.