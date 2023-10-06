Chardon broke to an early lead and topped Mayfield 49-7 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Chardon opened with a 14-0 advantage over Mayfield through the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers fought to a 28-7 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Chardon jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hilltoppers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Chardon and Mayfield squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Mayfield faced off against Eastlake North and Chardon took on Chagrin Falls Kenston on Sept. 22 at Chardon High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.