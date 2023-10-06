Columbus Bishop Watterson scored early and often in a 41-7 win over Columbus St. Charles in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Columbus Bishop Watterson opened with a 17-7 advantage over Columbus St. Charles through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 24-7 halftime margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 17-0 edge.

The last time Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus St Charles played in a 42-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus St Charles faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus Bishop Watterson took on Columbus Bishop Hartley on Sept. 22 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

