Columbus Bishop Hartley posted a narrow 15-12 win over Columbus St. Francis DeSales during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The scoreboard blinked a 6-6 tie, as the two teams turned toward the third quarter.

The third quarter gave Columbus Bishop Hartley a 12-6 lead over Columbus St. Francis DeSales.

The Stallions closed the lead with a 6-3 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Columbus St Francis DeSales High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Columbus Bishop Watterson and Columbus St Francis DeSales took on Columbus St Charles on Sept. 22 at Columbus St Charles High School.

