A swift early pace pushed Cleveland Heights past Medina Friday 62-52 in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Cleveland Heights moved in front of Medina 28-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 49-32 lead over the Battling Bees at halftime.

Medina showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 49-46.

The Tigers held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Medina and Cleveland Heights squared off on Nov. 5, 2021 at Medina High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cleveland Heights faced off against Strongsville and Medina took on Euclid on Sept. 22 at Medina High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.