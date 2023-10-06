Cincinnati Turpin pushed past Cincinnati Walnut Hills for a 34-19 win in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

The last time Cincinnati Turpin and Cincinnati Walnut Hills played in a 20-6 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Walnut Hills faced off against Loveland and Cincinnati Turpin took on Lebanon on Sept. 22 at Lebanon High School.

