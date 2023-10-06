A suffocating defense helped Andover Pymatuning Valley handle Vienna Mathews 48-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Andover Pymatuning Valley jumped in front of Vienna Mathews 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lakers registered a 40-0 advantage at intermission over the Mustangs.

Andover Pymatuning Valley breathed fire to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Andover Pymatuning Valley and Vienna Mathews squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Vienna Mathews High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Andover Pymatuning Valley squared off with Ravenna Southeast in a football game.

