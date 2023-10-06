Cincinnati Princeton recorded a big victory over Middletown 41-15 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cincinnati Princeton High on Oct. 6.

Cincinnati Princeton stormed in front of Middletown 25-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings’ offense charged in front for a 34-7 lead over the Middies at the intermission.

Cincinnati Princeton thundered to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Middies rallied with an 8-0 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Vikings prevailed.

Last season, Cincinnati Princeton and Middletown squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Oak Hills and Middletown took on Mason on Sept. 22 at Mason High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.