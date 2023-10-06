Canfield South Range broke to an early lead and topped Niles 49-14 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Canfield South Range jumped in front of Niles 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders registered a 35-0 advantage at intermission over the Red Dragons.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Niles got within 35-7.

The Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

The last time Canfield South Range and Niles played in a 55-0 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Niles faced off against East Liverpool Beaver Local and Canfield South Range took on Poland Seminary on Sept. 22 at Poland Seminary High School.

