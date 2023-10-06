Cincinnati Indian Hill’s defense throttled Cincinnati Finneytown, resulting in a 47-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Last season, Cincinnati Indian Hill and Cincinnati Finneytown faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Cincinnati Finneytown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Indian Hill faced off against Cincinnati Madeira and Cincinnati Finneytown took on Cincinnati Deer Park on Sept. 22 at Cincinnati Deer Park High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.