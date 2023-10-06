Coshocton’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Crooksville 41-14 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Coshocton moved in front of Crooksville 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Ceramics’ expense.

Coshocton charged to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Coshocton and Crooksville squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Coshocton High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Crooksville faced off against Duncan Falls Philo and Coshocton took on New Lexington on Sept. 22 at New Lexington High School.

