Canton South grabbed a 41-28 victory at the expense of Navarre Fairless at Canton South High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 28-21 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Canton South moved to a 34-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

The last time Canton South and Navarre Fairless played in a 39-38 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Canton South faced off against Akron Manchester and Navarre Fairless took on Orrville on Sept. 22 at Orrville High School.

