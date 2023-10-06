Aurora took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Kent Roosevelt 45-7 on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

Aurora opened with a 31-0 advantage over Kent Roosevelt through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Green Men held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Aurora and Kent Roosevelt squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Kent Theodore Roosevelt High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Aurora squared off with Cuyahoga Falls in a football game.

