Cadiz Harrison Central collected a solid win over Waterford in a 28-14 verdict on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Cadiz Harrison Central jumped in front of Waterford 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies fought to a 14-6 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

Cadiz Harrison Central moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Waterford faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Cadiz Harrison Central took on St. Clairsville on Sept. 22 at St. Clairsville High School.

