Canton McKinley collected a solid win over Massillon Jackson in a 27-7 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Canton McKinley jumped in front of Massillon Jackson 9-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 21-7 lead over the Polar Bears at the intermission.

Canton McKinley steamrolled to a 27-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon Jackson faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Canton McKinley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Massillon Jackson faced off against Uniontown Lake and Canton McKinley took on North Canton Hoover on Sept. 22 at North Canton Hoover High School.

