Canton GlenOak raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 42-7 win over Louisville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Canton GlenOak opened with a 7-0 advantage over Louisville through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a small 14-0 gap over the Leopards at halftime.

Canton GlenOak breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 42-7.

Last season, Canton GlenOak and Louisville squared off on Oct. 8, 2021 at Louisville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Louisville faced off against Massillon Perry and Canton GlenOak took on Uniontown Green on Sept. 22 at Uniontown Green High School.

