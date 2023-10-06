Cincinnati Northwest grabbed a 31-15 victory at the expense of Dayton Ponitz for an Ohio high school football victory on Oct. 6.

Cincinnati Northwest opened with a 31-15 advantage over Dayton Ponitz through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Recently on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Northwest squared off with Cincinnati Mt Healthy in a football game.

