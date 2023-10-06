Coldwater pushed past New Bremen for a 35-21 win at New Bremen High on Oct. 6 in Ohio football action.

Coldwater darted in front of New Bremen 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cavaliers registered a 14-7 advantage at halftime over the Cardinals.

Coldwater moved to a 27-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cavaliers held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Coldwater and New Bremen played in a 35-28 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, New Bremen faced off against Fort Recovery and Coldwater took on Rockford Parkway on Sept. 22 at Rockford Parkway High School.

