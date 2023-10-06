Bloom-Carroll handled Ashville Teays Valley 42-7 in an impressive showing in Ohio high school football action on Oct. 6.

Bloom-Carroll moved in front of Ashville Teays Valley 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Bloom-Carroll charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings rallied in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Bloom-Carroll and Ashville Teays Valley played in a 35-27 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Bloom-Carroll faced off against Lancaster Fairfield Union and Ashville Teays Valley took on Circleville on Sept. 22 at Circleville High School.

