Circleville Logan Elm fought back from a slow start and rolled to 35-14 win over Amanda-Clearcreek in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 6.

Amanda-Clearcreek showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Circleville Logan Elm as the first quarter ended.

The Braves’ offense thundered in front for a 28-7 lead over the Aces at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Amanda-Clearcreek squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Circleville Logan Elm faced off against Baltimore Liberty Union and Amanda-Clearcreek took on Columbus Hamilton Township on Sept. 22 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School.

