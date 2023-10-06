Beverly Fort Frye earned a convincing 35-6 win over Caldwell during this Ohio football game on Oct. 6.

Beverly Fort Frye opened with a 7-6 advantage over Caldwell through the first quarter.

The Cadets’ offense pulled in front for a 29-6 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Beverly Fort Frye and Caldwell were both scoreless.

The Cadets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Beverly Fort Frye and Caldwell squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Caldwell High School.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Beverly Fort Frye faced off against Wheeling Linsly and Caldwell took on Bowerston Conotton Valley on Sept. 22 at Caldwell High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.