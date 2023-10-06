Canal Winchester Harvest Prep posted a narrow 20-13 win over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary in Ohio high school football on Oct. 6.

The Warriors fought to a 20-6 intermission margin at the Fighting Irish’s expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary got within 20-13.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off against Wheelersburg.

