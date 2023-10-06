Columbus Grandview Heights unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans 42-6 Friday on Oct. 6 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Columbus Grandview Heights a 14-0 lead over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans.

The Bobcats’ offense roared in front for a 35-6 lead over the Bishops at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Columbus Grandview Heights and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans were both scoreless.

The Bobcats held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 23, Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans faced off against Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Columbus Grandview Heights took on Columbus Whetstone on Sept. 22 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.